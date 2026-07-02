Two Ukrainian intelligence agents detained in Crimea for spying on Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended two individuals in Crimea – suspected agents of Ukrainian military intelligence – who were engaged in gathering intelligence on the deployment of Russian Armed Forces and train movements on the peninsula.

According to the FSB’s public relations center, "Russian citizens born in 1968 and 1986 have been detained in the Republic of Crimea for collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence services with the intent to undermine Russia’s economic security and defense capabilities." The agency further revealed that the suspects, acting as agents for the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, collected and transmitted information via Telegram regarding the locations of Russian military facilities, critical infrastructure in Crimea, and train movements across the Crimean Bridge.

The FSB also disclosed that the suspects received components for assembling a radio-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) containing over three kilograms of explosives through a cache. These components were confiscated during a search operation.

The Investigative Department of the FSB for Crimea and Sevastopol has initiated criminal cases against the suspects under Part 3 of Article 222.1 (illegal possession, storage, transportation, or transfer of explosive substances or devices) and Article 275 (high treason) of the Russian Criminal Code. Both individuals are currently in custody. The FSB public relations center noted that "the detainees are actively cooperating with investigators and providing confessions."

FSB Warning

The FSB reiterated its warning to the public, emphasizing that Ukrainian intelligence agencies continue to seek individuals capable of carrying out illegal activities online, including on social media platforms and messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp (which is banned in Russia due to its association with extremist content). The FSB also cautioned that anyone assisting the enemy in any capacity will be identified, prosecuted, and held accountable under Russian law.