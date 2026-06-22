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Russians more optimistic about artificial intelligence than Americans, poll shows

Russians are more often willing to trust AI to perform tasks involving analyzing large amounts of information

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russians demonstrate greater optimism toward artificial intelligence than Americans, says RBC referring to a comparative study conducted by the analytical center of VCIOM, which used data from a Pew Research Center survey and carried out a similar poll in Russia.

In this way, the use of AI in daily life worries 25% of respondents in Russia and 50% in the USA.

At the same time, 47% of respondents in Russia stated that the development of the technology evokes anxiety and excitement alike, while in the USA the number of those respondents was 10% lower.

Russians are more often willing to trust AI to perform tasks involving analyzing large amounts of information. For example, 61% of survey participants in Russia believe the technology should play a significant role in detecting financial crimes, while only 35% of Americans hold that view. Nearly half of Americans (47%) and 38% of Russians think that AI should not be used in selecting candidates for jury service.

Residents of both countries also stand against the use of AI in government decision-making (60% of Americans, 59% of Russians), as well as in matters of religion (73% in both countries) and personal relations. People are mostly afraid of losing the ability to think on one`s own, communicate, and engage in creative work.

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