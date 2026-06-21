Ukrainian forces carry out 11 attacks on DPR over past day, two people killed

DONETSK, June 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces carried out 11 attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, killing two people and injuring others, including two children, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"We recorded eleven armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations over the past 24 hours. The deaths of two civilians and injuries to six others, including two children, were reported," the statement said.

According to the office, Ukrainian forces fired 11 munitions.

In addition, reports were received about the injury of four civilians on June 20.