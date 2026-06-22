Iranian delegation concludes its work, technical consultations to continue — MFA

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation has completed its work at this stage of negotiations with the United States in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, while technical teams from both sides will continue consultations on June 22, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"At this stage, the work of the negotiating delegation has been completed, but technical teams will continue their talks tomorrow," Baghaei said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

He stressed that the sides discussed the drafting of a final agreement and decided to continue consultations on issues necessary for implementing the signed memorandum of understanding.

Mediators will present the text of agreements reached during 18 hours of discussions, Baghaei added. "The text will be published by the two mediators, namely Qatar and Pakistan, and will reflect the main points I mentioned. It will be presented as a list of agreements reached over 18 hours," he said.

Baghaei also mentioned the issuance of licenses for Iranian oil sales and the unfreezing of the Islamic Republic’s frozen assets as key conditions for moving toward final agreement talks with the United States.