Iranian delegation continues talks with US in Switzerland — media

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation has not left the venue of talks with the United States in Switzerland, with talks continuing, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid said, citing a diplomatic source.

"A diplomat attending the talks in Switzerland claims the Iranian delegation hasn't left and talks between the U.S. and Iran are still ongoing, he wrote on X.

The Iranian Al Alam television channel reported earlier that the Iranian delegation had walked out of the talks in protest against US President Donald Trump’s threats on renewed strikes against Iran over the situation in Lebanon.