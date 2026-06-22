MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Europe, despite its dislike of US President Donald Trump, continues to pursue a policy aimed at bringing the United States into aggressive support for Ukraine, Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission on Information Policy, said in an interview with TASS.

"The Europeans’ policy is to draw Trump into aggressive support for Ukraine, despite their dislike of him, which would amount to a conflict with Russia," he pointed out.

Europe remains hopeful of achieving its goal, while without the US, it is not capable of confronting Russia, the senator noted.

"It can allocate funds for Ukraine, and is doing so. It can purchase weapons for Ukraine, and has been doing that. It can manufacture drones and components at its plants, and is doing that, too. It can encourage Ukraine to continue fighting. However, achieving its ultimate aims is beyond its power," Pushkov added.