Starmer’s team begins handing over responsibilities ahead of resignation — newspaper

LONDON, June 22. /TASS/. The political team of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun handing over responsibilities to allies of House of Commons MP Andy Burnham, a move that points to a looming transfer of power in the country, The Guardian reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Darren Jones has already met with former UK Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, a key member of Burnham’s team. The report added that on June 20, Starmer and his inner circle began drafting a speech in which the prime minister would announce his resignation. The newspaper also noted that Starmer has yet to speak with Burnham following his victory in a House of Commons by-election, despite publicly expressing a desire to do so.

Speculation about Starmer’s possible resignation intensified after Burnham, a fellow Labour politician and former Mayor of Greater Manchester, won a House of Commons by-election on June 18. The victory gave him an opportunity to challenge Starmer’s leadership of the ruling Labour Party, where the prime minister has seen support erode among the party’s left wing.

Only a sitting MP can serve as leader of the Labour Party. For that reason, Burnham first had to secure a seat in the House of Commons before he could initiate a leadership challenge and, consequently, seek to replace the country’s prime minister. According to The Times, Burnham enjoys the backing of at least half of Labour MPs in the House of Commons, or more than 200 MPs.

Possible resignation

The Observer weekly reported on Sunday, citing sources, that Starmer could announce his resignation as early as June 22. According to the newspaper, he could otherwise face public calls to step down at a cabinet meeting on June 23. The Observer said Starmer intends to set a timetable for his departure in order to ensure an orderly transfer of power. He is likely to leave office formally in September ahead of the Labour Party conference. The Guardian noted that such a timeline would suit Burnham, who needs time to finalize his political team and prepare for a move into 10 Downing Street.

The political crisis in the United Kingdom intensified after local elections held on May 7. As a result, Labour lost control of the Welsh Parliament for the first time. Across England, the party returned 1,400 fewer representatives to various legislative bodies than it had previously held. Starmer accepted responsibility for the electoral setback but refused to step down as Labour leader or prime minister.

Around 100 Labour MPs have publicly called for Starmer’s resignation. According to The Guardian, many influential cabinet members also urged him in private conversations over the weekend to leave office. The prime minister spent the weekend at the Chequers country residence with his wife, Victoria, and close advisers, weighing his next steps.