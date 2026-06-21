New UN chief must fix Guterres’ mistakes, end Western dominance — MFA

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The new secretary-general of the United Nations will have to address the mistakes of the team of his predecessor Antonio Guterres, starting with the dominance of Western officials within the Secretariat, Kirill Logvinov, director of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

"The problem is that biased approaches prevent UN officials from effectively mediating in the resolution of acute contemporary crises. By calling their own credibility into question, they cannot expect to gain the trust of the conflicting parties, which is the main resource of a negotiator. We hope the current situation can be corrected, at least to some extent, after the election of a new secretary-general," he said.

According to the diplomat, to achieve this goal the organization’s next top official "must correct the mistakes made by Antonio Guterres’ team."

"First of all, the overrepresentation of the Western minority who have flooded the Secretariat must be addressed," Logvinov stressed.

"Judge for yourself: the first deputy secretary-general holds a British passport, the under-secretaries-general for policy and for humanitarian affairs are British, the under-secretary-general for political affairs is American, and the under-secretary-general for peacekeeping is a French citizen," he continued. "Such an imbalance inevitably affects whose voices the Secretariat listens to and whose it ignores. The existence of this problem is recognized not only by us, but also by many other countries of the global majority," Logvinov concluded.