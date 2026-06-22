Foreign ministers of justice to attend St. Petersburg International Legal Forum 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 22. /TASS/. More than 5,000 people from 80 countries, representing the legal community, will come to the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF-2026), the Roscongress Foundation said.

"More than 5,000 representatives from over 80 countries have confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum for now. The participants include foreign ministers of justice, chairmen and judges, heads of international organizations and associations, representatives of the legal community, business and media," the statement reads.

Russian Presidential Adviser, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee for the Preparation and Holding of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum Anton Kobyakov said that SPILF is systematically developing its status as a strategic platform fostering open and constructive dialogue between states, the legal community and international structures.

"Wide international representation at SPILF-2026 demonstrates that the forum maintains its position as a unique platform for dealing with pressing issues, building a mutually beneficial partnership, exchanging experience and searching for new ways of cooperation not only in the legal sphere, but also in political, social and economic fields," Kobyakov added.

About the forum

The 14th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum will be held on June 24-26, 2026. The event is organized by the Russian Justice Ministry and the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.

TASS had previously reported that legal aspects of AI development, including deepfakes as a challenge to the forensic examination, as well as cybersecurity and NGO activities, will be discussed at SPILF-2026.