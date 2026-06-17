What is known about detention of three Ukrainian agents plotting terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained three accomplices of Ukrainian special services who were planning terrorist attacks in the Tyumen, Krasnodar, and Adygea Regions, the press office reported.

TASS has compiled the key information known at this time.

Detention

- FSB officers detained three accomplices of Ukraine’s intelligence services who were plotting terrorist attacks in the Tyumen, Krasnodar, and Adygea Regions, the press office reported.

- It has been established that the perpetrators planned to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks targeting Russian servicemen, a volunteer organization supporting participants in the special military operation, and transport infrastructure and fuel and energy facilities in the aforementioned regions.

- FSB officers uncovered the illegal activities in a timely manner, the press office noted.

- A homemade explosive device based on foreign-made plastic explosives and homemade incendiary devices were seized from the terrorists.

- Correspondence with Ukrainian handlers containing instructions on how to carry out the planned terrorist attacks was discovered on the detainees’ phones, the press office noted.

Investigation, testimony of the detained suspects

- FSB investigators have opened criminal cases under Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparation of a terrorist act), and Article 222.1 (illegal acquisition of explosives or explosive devices).

- A decision is pending on whether to open a criminal case under Article 275 (treason).

- An accomplice of the Ukrainian special services who was detained in the Krasnodar Region admitted that he was supposed to kill a serviceman by detonating his vehicle on the instructions of his handler, the FSB said in releasing a video of his testimony.

- According to the detainee, he received the coordinates of a hiding place containing a homemade explosive device for this purpose.

- A Russian citizen detained in Tyumen admitted that he planned to carry out an explosion at a Transneft oil facility on the orders of Ukrainian special services, the FSB said in releasing a video of his testimony.

- According to the detainee, he took the initiative to contact Ukrainian intelligence services via the Telegram messenger app to assist them by providing information on potential targets for sabotage and terrorist attacks.

- The man reported that during his correspondence with his Ukrainian handler, they discussed potential targets, including fuel and energy facilities in the Tyumen Region and the FSB.

- In February, he received SIM cards from his handler to maintain covert communication, as well as an improvised explosive device to blow up a Transneft pipeline near Tyumen.

FSB warning

- Russia’s FSB has once again drawn citizens’ attention to the fact that Ukrainian intelligence agencies continue to actively seek out potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage, and has warned that all individuals who agree to assist in such crimes will be identified and held criminally liable, facing penalties of up to life imprisonment.