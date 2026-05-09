Putin proposes toast to victorious generation, triumph of truth on Victory Day

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremonial Victory Day reception proposed a toast to the victorious generation, to the triumph of truth and justice, and to the friendship and prosperity of countries and peoples.

A reception in honor of foreign and distinguished guests attending the celebrations is being held at the Kremlin on May 9.

"Allow me to propose a toast to the victorious generation, to the triumph of truth and justice. To the friendship and prosperity of countries and peoples. Happy holiday to you, dear friends, happy Victory Day!" Putin said.

The Russian president personally approached all guests attending the reception and raised glasses with each of them. Those present included Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, leaders of CIS countries and others.