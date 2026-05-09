Ancestors of all peoples bequeathed duty to preserve, defend peace — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Ancestors of all peoples of the world, without exception, bequeathed to future generations the duty to preserve and defend peace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while delivering remarks at a ceremonial reception marking Victory Day.

The emerging world order, he noted, must "take into account the cultural and civilizational diversity of the peoples of the planet, their right to determine their own destiny and to follow the traditions and precepts of their ancestors."

"And they bequeathed to all of us the duty to preserve and defend peace," Putin concluded.