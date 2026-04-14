Russia thwarts 37 armed attacks on educational institutions since beginning of year

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Law enforcement officials have thwarted 37 plotted armed attacks on Russian educational institutions since the beginning of the year, National Anti-Terrorism Committee Chairman Alexander Bortnikov, who also heads the Federal Security Service (FSB), stated.

"The enemy [Ukraine] is increasing the activity of private groups associated with the Columbine terrorist movement (a terrorist organization deemed terrorist and banned in Russia - TASS) on social media and messaging apps. They are promoting ideas of mass murder and inciting teenagers to commit armed attacks. This year, 37 such crimes have been thwarted. Many of those who committed them did not consider the consequences of their actions or the inevitability and severity of the punishment," he emphasized.

Bortnikov pointed out that the growing number of young people, including teenagers, being drawn into attacks on transport, fuel, power, and state and local power institutions speaks to the urgency of solving this problem in the current conditions.