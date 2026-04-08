Internet access in Iran remains disrupted despite recent truce with US — NetBlocks

LONDON, April 8. /TASS/. Access to internet in Iran has remained almost cut off for 39 days, the international internet monitoring organization NetBlocks reported.

"Iran’s internet blackout has entered its 40th day after 936 hours of near-total disconnection from the outside world," it said in its post on the X social network. The organization previously noted that this is the longest nationwide internet shutdown ever recorded worldwide.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. This decision was made considering the proposal of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s readiness to "fully, immediately, and safely open the Strait of Hormuz," the US president noted. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Tehran set out 10 conditions for a ceasefire, which the US "had to accept." These include the principle of non-aggression, Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment on the Iranian territory, lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, payment of compensation, and withdrawal of the US forces from the region. Sharif invited delegations from Iran and the US to talks in Islamabad on April 10 to "reach a final agreement on resolving all disputes."