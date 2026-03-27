Russians’ trust in Putin stands at 75% — poll

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. As many as 75% of Russians express trust in President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said.

The survey was conducted from March 19 to 22 among 1,600 adult Russians.

"When asked about their trust in Putin, 75% of participants responded positively," the social service notes.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 42.6% of respondents (a decrease of 2.8 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work is endorsed by 46.1% (a decrease of 0.9 points). Trust in Mishustin stands at 55% (a decrease of 2 points).

Respondents also commented on parliamentary party leaders. Trust in the Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov is 31.8% (an increase of 1.8 points), trust in A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov is 30.1% (an increase of 0.7 points), trust in LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is 21.9% (an increase of 1.1 points), and trust in New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev is 8.9% (an increase of 0.5 points). Support for political parties is as follows: United Russia 29.3% (a decrease of 1.3 points), Communist Party 9.7% (an increase of 0.5 points), LDPR 10.7% (an increase of 1 point), A Just Russia 5.8% (an increase of 0.5 points), New People 10.4% (a decrease of 0.3 points).