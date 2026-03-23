Poll reveals Trump's approval rating remains same since start of operation against Iran

NEW YORK, March 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has not changed since the start of military operations against Iran, according to a poll conducted by CBS on March 17-20 among over 3,300 adult Americans.

"President Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged from before the start of the conflict. It has been at 40% or in the low 40s for many months," the report said, adding that the US leader continues to "get strong backing from from Republicans."

However, only 38% of Americans approve of Trump’s actions regarding Iran, while 64% are dissatisfied with the impact of his policies on the economy.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.