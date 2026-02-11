Iranians rally across nation on 47th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, February 11. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of Iranians rally nationwide for the 47th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In Tehran, the main processions are moving along Enqelab (Revolution) Street toward one of the main squares of the Iranian capital, Azadi (Freedom) Square, where a stage has been set up for speeches by prominent politicians and religious figures, a TASS correspondent reports. President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian, Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Police Chief Ahmad-Reza Radan, Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, and other prominent Iranian figures are participating in the demonstration.

Many Iranians are carrying banners and posters depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, caricatures of US President Donald Trump, the son of the former Iranian Shah Reza Pahlavi, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Several demonstrators who spoke to TASS rejected any negotiations with the United States. "No to negotiations. Death to America," demonstrators chanted. "For 47 years, the West has tried to destroy Iran and bring it to its knees, but that will never happen thanks to the resilience of our people!" one local resident stressed.

Skydivers also took part in the celebratory events at Azadi Square, their parachutes adorned in the colors of the Iranian flag. They descended into the center of the square among Iranian missile launchers displayed to demonstrate the country's military capabilities.

Prior to the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi pursued a course of Westernization. This process was accompanied by growing social inequality, harsh repression, and increasing dependence on the United States, sparking widespread public discontent. The revolutionary movement, triggered in January 1978 by the dispersal of a student demonstration in the city of Qom, united the Shia opposition led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini with various social groups. Despite the Shah’s efforts to suppress protests and appoint a new government, he lost US support and fled the country in January 1979.

February 11 marks the victory of the Islamic Revolution.