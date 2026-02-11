BRUSSELS, February 11. /TASS/. Most UK citizens believe that Prime Minister Keir Starmer should resign amid a scandal surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson, who was friends with US financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK ambassador to the US, according to a poll conducted by Politico and Public First among more than 2,000 adults.

At least 52% of respondents said the prime minister should resign, while 19% indicated that he should remain in power but his advisors should step down. Of those calling for Starmer's resignation, 47% cited additional reasons for a change in government beyond the Mandelson scandal.

Earlier, Starmer reiterated his determination not to leave his post, despite his government being in one of its most severe crises. This crisis stems from the prime minister’s decision to appoint Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US. He was later fired and is now facing an investigation. Starmer acknowledged his mistake but refused to resign despite opposition calls and criticism from his own party members. Amid the scandal, Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney, who had proposed Mandelson’s candidacy, and Prime Minister's Communications Director Tim Allan resigned.