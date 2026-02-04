Ukrainian army launches over 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, February 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army launched over 100 drones at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Three projectiles and 18 drones were launched at the villages of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Belovskoye, Blizhneye, Bochkovka, Krutoy Log, Nechayevka, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Repnoye, Streletskoye, Chaiki, Cheremoshnoye, and Yasniye Zori in the Belgorodsky District. As many as 14 drones were jammed and shot down. A household facility was damaged in the village of Bochkovka, a car was reported damaged in the village of Oktyabrsky, and a GAZelle truck suffered damage in the village of Nechayevka. Falling debris damaged a private house in the village of Streletskoye, a warehouse in the village of Nikolskoye, a private house in the village of Krutoy Log, and two cars in the village of Razumnoye," the statement reads.

A total of 14 projectiles and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles were launched at the Graivoronsky District. A drone strike on a truck left a man injured. Another civilian suffered injuries in an FPV drone strike on a car. Ukrainian attacks also damaged several cars and a gas pipeline.

Twenty-six drones attacked the Shebekinsky District; four aerial targets were shot down there. A woman suffered a barotrauma in an FPV drone strike on a car, while a man suffered injuries after a drone exploded near a private house. Several private houses, a non-residential building, and cars were damaged.

Attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved five drones and a projectile; a power line was damaged on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. Nine drones were downed over the Boriskovsky District. Twelve projectiles and three unmanned vehicles were launched at the city of Belgorod, damaging several energy sites, two private houses, and a commercial facility.

The Volokonovsky District was attacked by eight drones, which damaged a social and a commercial facility.

Twelve drones were shot down over the Valuisky, Gubkinsky, Korochansky, and Prokhorovsky districts. One projectile was launched at the Yakovlevsky District, where two drones were also destroyed. There were no casualties or damage.