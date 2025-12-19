Russians file record number of questions for Direct Line Q&A session, news conference

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The number of questions for the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" with Russian President Vladimir Putin has exceeded three million, according to the infographic presented on the screen during the broadcast.

This is a record number for the event, TASS reports.

The combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" has been held for the fourth time. This format was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately.

Since 2001 (excluding the combined events), the hotline has been held 18 times, and the big press conference 16 times. Moreover, Putin held hotlines with the Russians not only as president, but also as chairman of the government.