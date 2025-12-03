Russia’s oldest woman 120 years old — Social Fund

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s oldest woman currently lives in the Caucasus and is 120 years old, a spokesperson for the Social Fund told TASS.

"According to the data available to the Social Fund, the oldest woman in Russia is a woman born in 1905. She lives in Grozny, in the Baisangurovsky district," the report says.

Earlier this week one of Russia’s oldest residents, Klavdiya Gadyuchkina, died at the age of 114. In October of this year, the international organization LongeviQuest included the pensioner in the top five oldest people on the planet.