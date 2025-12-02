Russia prepares to welcome its main New Year tree at the Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia’s main New Year’s fir, which will arrive in the Moscow Kremlin from the Moscow Region’s Ruzsky District late on December 10, will be set up on the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, fully decorated by Christmas and after holidays, as in previous years, recycled.

"The installation and decoration of the tree will be completed before traditional New Year’s celebrations for children in the State Kremlin Palace which will start on December 25," the press service of the Directorate of the Russian President told TASS.

According to the press service, "the story of the country’s main tree will not end with the end of the New Year’s holidays. It will be sent for recycling and the seeds from its cones will be planted across the country." In previous years, the timber was used to make ice hockey sticks for kids’ teams, birdhouses and various souvenirs.

Since 2007, Russia has tapped a Moscow Region tree to serve as its main New Year’s fir in the Kremlin. This year, a special commission selected from 24 "candidates" the century-old, 26-meter-tall tree. It is to be cut down on December 8, and packaging and loading on a special truck will take another two days.

"It is planned, that the tree will be delivered to the Kremlin late at night on December 10. The Spassky Gate will be opened for the truck to pass through," the Directorate of the Russian President specified.