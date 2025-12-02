Sobyanin opens unique center of video games, animation and media technology development

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has launched the first stage of the new Skolkovo creative cluster – Moscow Video game and animation cluster.

Opening the Moscow Video Game and Animation cluster, the Mayor stated that Moscow has immense potential for its own video game industry prompted this new hub, offering first-class infrastructure and a favorable tax regime, as merely the initial stage of its development

He noted that the second stage will add "over 70,000 sq m for media and animation centers."

"And this synergy of video games, animation, and media will undoubtedly create a unique hub that will be competitive not only in Russia, but certainly in the world. I assume that there isn’t much such centers across the globe, so I hope for collaborative creative work, for a significant breakthrough in the video industry, and overall, for us to increasingly replace foreign products with domestic ones in the market; this is very important," Sobyanin noted.

According to the Mayor "no matter if we like it or not, want it or not, we are increasingly immersing ourselves in virtual reality, and more and more young people are engaging with video games, animation, and video content. <...> This is technological progress, and there is no escape from it."

Sobyanin also highlighted the importance of developing domestic video games as they impact vital social skills. According to the Mayor, the opening of the cluster, is likely to become a significant breakthrough for the video industry and for replacing foreign content in the market. "I appreciate your efforts. This is a competitive, complex environment, but Moscow's video game producers have demonstrated proficiency. Well done. But keep moving forward," the Mayor said.

About Cluster

As the Moscow Mayor's press service clarified, the Moscow Video Game and animation cluster is a unique space that integrates the full cycle of game and animation content development, providing support at all stages of creation and market entry, both domestic and international. The opening of the video games and animation cluster served as the central event of the first Moscow International Video game week, which is currently taking place in the capital.

The decision to create the Skolkovo Creative Cluster was made based on the dialogue with industry representatives. The cluster is intended to become the world's first full-cycle ecosystem for the development of animation, video game, and media products, attracting key industry players – studios, publishers, investors, media, and educational institutions. To achieve this, the place will be provided with all the necessary specialized equipment, and its residents will gain access to a full range of financial and non-financial support measures.

Video game and animation cluster – the first stage of the Skolkovo creative cluster. It features three structures, covering 55,000 sq m, and offers a complete full-cycle ecosystem designed for game and animation creators. There is the Russian largest media screen, approximately 800 sq.m, situated along the entire perimeter of the atrium, preserving panoramic views and natural lighting. Following a competitive selection process, 41 companies–33 video game and 8 animation studios–became residents of the Video game and animation cluster. These include leading Russian video game developers such as Game Art Pioneers, WATT Studio, Geeky House, BlackCaviar Games, and Terrabyte Games, as well as animation studios like Aeroplan, YARKO, and Platoshka. The cluster's partners include 24 companies, leaders in the Russian video game and IT industry, among them Sber, VK, MTS, and the Internet Development Institute, along with other major holdings providing technological support and expertise for residents' innovative projects.

Benefits for residents

The cluster’s residents can benefit from the profits offered by the Skolkovo Foundation. These include a zero tax rate on profit and property (for 10 years), exemption from VAT (except VAT paid on goods imported into Russia), and 100% reimbursement of customs duties on goods for research activities.

Cluster residents will receive assistance with international promotion of their products, including at key festivals. In 2026, business missions to China, Indonesia, and countries in the Asia-Pacific region are planned.

The second phase of the Skolkovo Creative Cluster is planned to open in 2026. This facility, totaling 74,000 sq m, will include specialized infrastructure for companies developing technological solutions in media and animation (such as a data processing center, equipment testing area, and virtual production studio), as well as offices for startups and specialized companies. Consequently, the total area of the Creative Cluster will reach 129,000 sq m.