Moscow Culture Department sees demand for professionals in video game industry

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The video game industry in Moscow needs professionals, Head of the Moscow Culture Department Alexey Fursin told reporters on the sidelines of Moscow International Video Game Week.

"One of the industry’s key demands is for professionals. Obviously, studios develop exactly thanks to them. Therefore, leading experts are conducting master classes and educational tracks here that help level up according to the latest trends in video game development and promotion," Fursin said.

According to him, the event primarily meets the demands of the video game industry. Companies have the opportunity to present their products and find investors, while visitors can test gaming projects. Moscow International Video Game Week will also feature esports tournaments in various disciplines.

Fursin added that international industry representatives are participating in the event. "The status of an international event allows us to establish ties between Russian and foreign producers," Fursin concluded.

The first Moscow International Video Game Week will be held at over 330 venues across the city from November 27 to 30. The venues include computer clubs, electronics stores and specialized educational institutions. The business program will be held at the Skolkovo Innovation Center, where approximately 200 Russian and foreign experts will speak. TASS is a general information partner of the event.