Spain now requires visa from Russians even for transit — expert

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Spain now requires Russians to obtain a visa even for transit flights, such as to Latin America, Andrey Maximov, Chairman of the Russian Public Chamber's Coordination Council for Tourism, stated.

"Spain currently requires a transit visa for flights, say, to Latin America, as Madrid’s Barajas Airport is often used for transit. Currently, to pass through this airport in transit, a Spanish transit visa is required. Prior to 2025, there were no such restrictions," Maximov noted.

A transit visa permits entry to a non-destination country for a layover, though many countries allow visa-free transit if the traveler stays in the airport’s "sterile zone." The expert added that some EU countries have also introduced extra checks and requirements, like EU-issued insurance and bank accounts.