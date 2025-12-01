Ukraine’s military continues strikes on Zaporozhye NPP — plant’s spokesperson

MELITOPOL, December 1. /TASS/. The intensity of attacks by the Ukrainian military on the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and its satellite city of Energodar has not decreased, and the NPP’s staff continues working to maintain safety at the plant, Yevgeniya Yashina, the ZNPP’s communications director, told TASS on Monday.

"The plant’s staff remains committed to their professional duties, ensuring the safe operation of facilities in strict accordance with all regulations," Yashina said in an interview with TASS. "However, unfortunately, the intensity of shelling in the area of the Zaporozhye NPP and the satellite city of Energodar is not decreasing."

"In spite of everything, the operational mode of the plant remains stable due to coordinated actions of the staff and implemented safety measures," she stated, adding that the current situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant remains under control and there were no Ukrainian military attacks on residential buildings in Energodar over the weekend.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced last week that IAEA experts have observed the resumption of hostilities in the vicinity of the ZNPP, stating in particular that "IAEA staff present at the plant reported hearing military activity daily, often very close to the plant. On some days, the team reported hearing explosions and gunfire roughly 20 times—sometimes much more."

As a result of Ukrainian shelling attacks, the nuclear power plant was completely cut off from all external electricity sources on September 23. It was the tenth such incident since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Later, a "silence regime" was introduced in the area surrounding the ZNPP with IAEA mediation, which allowed repairing the damaged power lines—the Dneprovskaya line that runs across Russian territory, and the Ferrosplavnaya-1, located in Ukrainian-controlled territory. By now, external power supply to the facility has been fully restored.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located on the shores of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, with six power units capable of producing a combined 6 GW of electricity. They are currently in cold shutdown mode and are not supplying any electricity.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian forces have been shelling both residential areas of Energodar and the plant's grounds with artillery and drone strikes. Since September 2022, experts from the IAEA mission have been permanently stationed at the plant. Their composition is regularly rotated.