Biometric program helps stop 43,000 banned migrants from entering Russia

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Over 43,000 people banned from entering Russia were identified this year at Moscow’s international airports and the Mashtakovo automobile checkpoint with the help of a trial biometric program, Interior Ministry official representative Irina Volk said.

"This year, more than 7.5 million foreign citizens passed through Moscow-area international airports, as well as the Mashtakovo automobile checkpoint. More than 43,000 people were identified among them who are prohibited from entering the Russian Federation for various reasons," she said on Telegram.

The experiment started on December 1, 2024 at Moscow airports and the Mashtakovo checkpoint in the Orenburg Region. Photos and fingerprints of the foreigners crossing the state border at these checkpoints are placed in the information databases of the Interior Ministry.

The experiment is aimed at improving migration security. Citizens of Belarus, children under six, diplomats and employees of diplomatic missions and consular institutions in Russia and their family members, as well as employees of international organizations and their representative offices accredited in Russia and their family members are not subject to the digital checks.

Foreign citizens entering Russia will continue to be monitored during their stay and up to their departure from the country.