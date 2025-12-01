Russia bringing Wikileaks back to life — project leader

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Wikileaks project will be rebooted and relaunched in Russia under the name Wikileaks 2.0, Alexander Ionov, leader of the International Anti-Globalist Movement, head of the Wikileaks 2.0 project, and member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, announced at a TASS-hosted press conference.

According to him, the new media platform will be a place for discussions that only Russia is capable of hosting at this point. Ionov noted that dozens of volunteers around the world were working on the project, and expressed willingness to welcome more support.

"We plan to publish not only documents on biological threats but also on political cases. There are plans to carry out investigations related to the policies of the Baltic nations, Ukraine and Moldova, as well as to US activities in these countries. Our forthcoming probe will concern Armenia," Ionov specified.

Political strategist Tim Stigall, Wikileaks 2.0 editor-in-chief, added that the release of documents related to the coronavirus pandemic would be one of the focuses. According to him, the project has a unique archive of over 750,000 documents, which particularly expose the activities of researchers at the Lugar laboratory in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. Most of those documents have already been made public, and the remaining documents will be released by December 8, Stigall added.

The old Wikileaks website will be relaunched in the .ru domain under Russian jurisdiction in order to prevent it from being blocked. All materials that the project’s previous version contained are available on the new platform. Besides, a new case has been published in the Biological Weapons category, which is based on the analysis of emails and work files from the Georgian Health Ministry and the Lugar lab.