Russia's oldest female resident dies at 114

YAROSLAVL, December 1. /TASS/. Russia's oldest female resident, Klavdiya Gadyuchkina, who lived through and witnessed key events in Russian history, died in the Yaroslavl Region in central Russia at the age of 114, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported.

"Klavdiya Mikhailovna Gadyuchkina, the oldest resident of our region and Russia's longest-living citizen, has passed away. She was 114 years old," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

In October, the international organization LongeviQuest officially ranked the pensioner among the top five oldest people on the planet.

Gadyuchkina was born on December 5, 1910, during the era of Tsarist Russia. She witnessed and took part in key events of the country’s history throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, experiencing the revolution, world wars, and the rise and transformation of the state firsthand. "Few people are granted such a path, and only a select few are able to live it with dignity," the governor emphasized.