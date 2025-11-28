Russians’ trust in President Putin exceeds 79% — poll

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russians' confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 0.5 percentage points over the past week, reaching 79.2%, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

The study surveyed 1,600 adult Russian citizens between November 17 and 23.

"Positive responses regarding trust in Putin were given by 79.2% of respondents (a rise of 0.5 percentage points), while the president's performance approval rating remained stable at75.4%," the survey reported.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 47.6% of respondents (a decline of 0.5 points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work is endorsed by 49.8% (an increase of 0.3 percentage points). Trust in Mishustin stands at 59.5% (a gain of 0.4 percentage points).

Respondents also commented on parliamentary party leaders. Trust in Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov is 31.5% (a decrease of 1.6 percentage points), while Just Russia For Truth leader Sergey Mironov receives trust from 29.9% (an increase of 1.8 percentage points). Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky has 21.9% (up 2.1 points), and New People party Chairman Alexey Nechaye is trusted by 10.3% (an increase of 1.1 percentage points).

Support for the United Russia party is 33.5% (a drop of 0.7 percentage points), the Communist Party stands at 10% (an increase of 0.9 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10.2% (a decrease of 0.4 percentage points), Just Russia For Truth remains at 4.3%, and New People party support stays at 8.3%.