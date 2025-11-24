Poland releases Ukrainians detained over railroad blast — media

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Four Ukrainian nationals detained in Poland on suspicion of involvement in a railway track blast have been released, the Onet news website reported.

According to the media outlet, the four Ukrainians were detained on November 19, with two of them apprehended by Internal Security Agency officers and the other two by police.

The Polish authorities suspected them of having assisted the two Ukrainian citizens who had been charged in absentia with organizing a blast on the Warsaw-Lublin line on November 16 and, according to investigators, had left Poland through a crossing point in Terespol on the border with Belarus.

The news outlet notes that one of those detained was a driver who had given a ride to the suspects.

The news website also points out that the four Ukrainian nationals have been living in Poland for quite a while and were not acquainted with each other.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the Polish capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged in an explosion, describing the incident as an act of sabotage.