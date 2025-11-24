Poll reveals Trump's approval rating among Americans stands at 40%

NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's approval rating among Americans stands at 40%, according to a poll conducted by CBS News among nearly 2,500 Americans.

The thing that bothers respondents the most about the president's performance is the rise in food prices: 65% of respondents see a direct link between Trump's actions and the cost of their market basket. Only 36% believe the Washington administration is addressing the country's economic issues, while 45% approve of its efforts to deport immigrants.

According to the poll results, 82% of respondents consider it important for the authorities to publish materials on the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of molesting minors and subsequently committed suicide, and 37% of them are confident that the new information from these files will be true. Sixty-four percent of those polled said that publishing these materials will be important for evaluating Trump's presidency.

The Wall Street Journal conducted a similar public opinion poll in July. At that time, Trump's approval rating was 46%.