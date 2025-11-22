Rosaviatsiya not discussing resumption of air traffic with Japan, South Korea

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is not discussing the resumption of air traffic with Japan and South Korea, the agency's head Dmitry Yadrov told TASS.

"Rosaviatsiya is not [discussing it]," he replied when asked whether the agency was currently discussing the resumption of flights to these countries.

Earlier, the Transport Ministry reported that it is exploring the possibility of resuming air traffic with South Korea and a number of other countries.