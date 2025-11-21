FSB stops railroad track blast in Russia’s southern city of Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted the blowing up of railroad tracks in the southern city of Krasnodar, which Ukrainian intelligence agencies plotted in order to disrupt the deliveries of weapons and military equipment to the special military operation zone, the FSB branch in the Krasnodar Region said in a statement.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service in the Krasnodar Region has foiled an act of terrorism against regional transport infrastructure, orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence agencies. <...> The plot was to blow up railroad tracks using an improvised explosive device in order to disrupt the deliveries of military equipment and weapons to the special military operation zone," the statement reads.

"It has been established that a Ukrainian national residing in the Krasnodar Region was recruited by a Ukrainian Security Service officer on social media and received orders to carry out a terrorist attack. However, officers at the regional FSB branch detected and disrupted his criminal activities. The investigation department of the FSB branch in the Krasnodar Region opened an investigation into the man based on Article 30.1 and Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for an act of terrorism") and paragraph (c) of Article 222.1.3 ("Illegal acquisition of an explosive device on the Internet")," the FSB added.

Communication devices seized from the suspect turned out to contain correspondence with his handler. Law enforcement officers also discovered a cache with the improvised explosive device intended to be used to blow up railroad tracks.