MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has declared the activities of two Ukrainian non-governmental organizations undesirable for publishing calls not to recognize the referendums in the DPR and LPR and spreading fakes about the Russian military, it said.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has recognized the undesirable activities of the Ideas for Change and Truth Hounds organizations. Both are located in Kiev and were founded in 2015 and 2014," the supervisory authority said.

Ideas for Change publishes stories condemning the special military operation, urges not to recognize the referendums on the admission of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic to Russia, as well as promoting increased weapons supplies to Kiev. One of the key tasks of Truth Hounds is the creation and dissemination of fake materials about crimes allegedly committed by Russian military personnel during the special military operation.

Both organizations advocate stronger sanctions pressure on Russia and call on the international community to abandon economic cooperation with our country.

"Ideas for Change and Truth Hounds actively collaborate with various European associations advancing an anti-Russian agenda," the Prosecutor General's Office said. Truth Hounds’ partners include the National Endowment for Democracy, the Justice for Journalists Foundation, and other groups whose activities have already been deemed undesirable in Russia.