MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian cities are clean and beautiful, despite what the Western media says, Canadian journalist John-Henry Westen, CEO and co-founder of the media platform LifeSiteNews, told TASS.

Westen recently visited Russia as part of an international delegation invited by the Russian Orthodox Church.

"The contrast was significant. I found Russian cities like Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod to be remarkably clean, organized, and aesthetically beautiful, devoid of the graffiti and litter common in many Western urban centers," he said.

According to the journalist, "the formality in dress and the general pace of life, especially in Moscow, reflected a society with a strong sense of order and purpose."

"I have already been to Russia in 2014, and since then your country has only become more beautiful, modern and magnificent," Westen added.