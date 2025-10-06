Study reveals top five digital fears of Russians

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. A recent poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed five main digital fears of Russians today. The results of the study were presented at a press conference at TASS

In general, Russians don’t feel too safe online, the study says.

The integrated digital phobia index (which shows how high Russians perceive the likelihood of a particular problem) is 22 points (ranging from -100 to 100), falling in the slightly positive "yellow zone."

"That means that risks are perceived as moderately likely, and there is a general sense of caution that has not yet crossed into the 'red zone' of an inevitable crisis," the study's authors noted.

At the same time, Russians perceive the digital sphere as an inherently risky place.

The top five phobias included: personal data leaks (51 points), the prevalence of fake news (41 points), dependence on the stable operation of the internet and digital platforms (38 points), hacking of gadgets via the internet (37 points), and abuse of authority by commercial companies to collect data (35 points).

Data security and privacy rank first, with the fear of personal data theft being paramount.

"Russians face real-life leaks and fraud (phone calls, phishing, database leaks); this is a tangible and palpable personal risk, as is the hacking of gadgets online. Fake news has also become a common source of anxiety, especially in news feeds. Among other risks, the loss of personal space due to the constant collection and analysis of digital traces is becoming increasingly acute for our fellow citizens," the experts stressed.

In the group of legal risks, respondents are most concerned about excessive data collection by commercial companies, even more so than data collection by state agencies and digital content regulation, as well as the lack of legal protection in the event of digital damage.

As for socioeconomic risks, Russians rank psychological dependence on gadgets and social media first, which is followed by digital burnout and fatigue. A loss of critical thinking skills and dependence on AI worry people less.

A digital skills deficit has not yet been identified as a fear; most are confident in their ability to use services, especially among young people. Although global systemic risks are generally perceived as less pressing, the use of artificial intelligence to evaluate people based on their behavior and emotions, according to the survey results, significantly worries Russians (23 points).

"This invasion of privacy, which can already be observed (recommendation algorithms, HR systems, social ratings), and the likely expansion of such practices to broader areas, is alarming the public. AI errors are also a concern, but job losses and the 'rise of the machines' seem distant - people don't see a direct connection to themselves and are rather skeptical of such scenarios," the VCIOM analytical center noted.

The all-Russian telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted on August 8, 2025 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18.