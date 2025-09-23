UK publishes 2025 Booker Prize shortlist

LONDON, September 23. /TASS/. The 2025 Booker Prize judging panel has announced a shortlist of six works that will compete for one of the most prestigious literary awards in the English-speaking world.

Three US writers made the final list: Ben Markovits with The Rest of Our Lives, Susan Choi with Flashlight, and Katie Kitamura with Audition. Other shortlisted authors include UK author Andrew Miller with his novel The Land in Winter and UK-Hungarian author David Szalay with his book Flesh. In addition to them, Indian author Kiran Desai is also in the running for the prize with her novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny.

Desai won the Booker Prize in 2005 for her novel The Inheritance of Loss. Miller and Szalay have also been shortlisted for the prize in previous years. Initially, the selection was made from 150 works.

The jury, chaired by 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, includes Nigerian writer Ayobami Adebayo, American actress Sarah Jessica Parker, UK author Chris Power, and American writer Kiley Reid.

The winner will be announced on November 10. He or she will receive a cash prize of 50,000 British pounds (67,000 dollars).

About prize

The Booker Prize was established in 1968. The award was first presented in 1969. Until 2013, the prize was awarded to authors residing in one of the Commonwealth countries, Ireland, or Zimbabwe. Since then, the jury has allowed writers from other countries to compete for the award, provided their works are written in English and published in the United Kingdom.