MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Initiatives such as the Intervision international music contest are in demand in BRICS and across the globe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he watched the show sitting in the audience.

Russia’s top diplomat praised the holding of the competition as a great idea. "Originally, we wanted BRICS and their partners to take part, because BRICS hold numerous cultural and humanitarian events and annual theater festivals, and there is a drama school competition, and the idea to establish a literature award, and a number of other issues that are in demand in BRICS, and, I am confident, globally," Lavrov noted.

"So, when we announced the contest to our partners and most of them gave a positive response almost immediately, and the news spread across the globe, countries distant from BRICS in geographical and organizational terms decided to send in their performers," he explained.

"Therefore, whenever a good idea is just on the right spot, everything works out," Lavrov added.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to revive the Intervision international music contest. Singers from more than 20 countries are participating in the competition, currently underway in Moscow. Yaroslav Dronov, known by his stage name Shaman, representing Russia at the event, asked the competition jury not to evaluate his performance.