Indian actress, Chinese TV presenter to host Intervision

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Indian actress and model Stefy Patel and Chinese-English TV presenter Meng Lei will host the Intervision international song contest, the statement on contest's Telegram channel said.

"Who are the international hosts of Intervision 2025? Stefy Patel is an actress and model who won Miss Teen International and was a finalist in Femina Miss India. She has acted in many films and represented India at international cultural events. Meng Lei is a bilingual Chinese-English TV presenter and the face of brands such as Jaguar, Chanel, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. He hosts prestigious events around the world," the statement said.

Intervision will take place on September 20, 2025, in Moscow. Russia will be represented by Yaroslav Dronov, an Honored Artist of Russia who performs under the pseudonym Shaman. About 20 countries, including all BRICS states, have confirmed their participation in Intervision.