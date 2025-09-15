Russian sentenced to six years in prison in Denmark for storing, transporting explosives

STOCKHOLM, September 15. /TASS/. The Kolding court in Denmark sentenced a 38-year-old Russian citizen to six years in prison and deportation for making four bombs, blowing up an ATM and shutting down Billund Airport for nine hours. Earlier, he was cleared of charges of a bomb threat in the airport on the Jutland peninsula, Danmarks radio reports.

Sergey Ikonnikov was suspected of "manufacturing, storing and transporting under particularly aggravating circumstances about 1,000 grams of explosives," which he handed over to the Billund Airport police department last April. He was also charged with manufacturing and transporting at least two kilograms of explosives containing TATP (acetone peroxide) and detonators to Ostway Street in Billund. This substance was used to blow up an ATM last April, but the attackers failed to gain access to the money.

According to the police, the man caused large-scale disruptions to the airport, which meant serious resource costs for the police and rescue services to evacuate the airport, and financial losses for Billund Airport and the airlines.

After the Russian’s admission that the "object" in his possession contained an explosive substance, the police evacuated the airport, which caused serious disruptions to its operation. Since last April, the man has been under arrest, which has been constantly extended with official charges brought in February.