Putin speaks against depreciating values of freedom, human rights

ST. PETERSBURG, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken against depreciating the values of freedom and human rights.

"Our common task is to avoid risks, negative social and public consequences, such as eroding, depreciating the values of freedom and human rights, ethical and moral norms, loosing national specifics and cultural diversity, without which no world harmony is possible," he said at the 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum.

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is being held from September 10 to 13. The main events are scheduled for September 11-13, though the business program kicked off on September 10 with discussions on family values and patriotic education. More than 400 speakers from Russia and abroad are set to participate. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture - New Opportunities."

The forum has been held since 2012, with Vladimir Putin taking part on multiple occasions.

TASS is the forum’s general information partner.