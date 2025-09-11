Nearly 70 countries participate in United Cultures Forum — deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. The XI St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures brought together representatives from 69 countries and 89 regions of Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"We have gathered in one of the world’s most magnificent cities to discuss the mission of culture in a changing world. Today, we are joined by representatives from all regions of Russia and 69 countries worldwide. We hope the forum’s discussions will lay a solid foundation for future long-term prospects," she said.

Golikova noted the symbolic significance of the forum’s opening taking place in the Mikhailovsky Garden of the Russian Museum, which is marking the 200th anniversary of the completion of the Mikhailovsky Castle. "Exactly 200 years ago, by the decree of Emperor Paul I, construction began on this unique palace, completed by his son Alexander I. Today, we are in one of the world’s most unique museums," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

She also thanked the Director of the Russian Museum, Alla Manilova, and the institution’s staff "for their tremendous work and today’s reception," and wished the forum participants "to forge friendships in an informal setting, discuss challenges and simply enjoy the evening."

About forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is taking place on September 10-13. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum is attended by cultural figures, including directors, artists, writers, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs. More than 400 participants from Russia and abroad will speak at the event.

The forum has been held since 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin has participated in it several times. The Russian leader highlighted how culture brings nations together regardless of political differences or economic hardships, promoting values like humanism, equality and mutual respect.

