ST. PETERSBURG, September 11. /TASS/. Pierre de Gaulle, a French public figure and grandson of Charles de Gaulle, founder of the Fifth French Republic, said that he is considering Moscow as a potential new place of residence.

"As a place to live, we are considering Moscow because it is the capital, the center of the country, and offers more opportunities for development and activities aimed at fostering unity," he told journalists on the sidelines of the 11th International United Cultures Forum.

"We want to move to Russia. We are thinking about it, considering it, because we want to preserve ourselves, our family, and our children from this decadence and loss of traditional values. In France, unfortunately, there is contempt and disrespect, insufficient respect for values related to work, outstanding academic achievements, family values, and concepts tied to the homeland," Pierre de Gaulle explained.

He added that Russia offers an excellent level of education and expressed his desire to protect his family, giving his children the chance to come to Russia and grow up with traditional values while contributing to the creation of a multipolar world.

About the Forum

The 11th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures is being held from September 10 to 13. The main events are scheduled for September 11-13, though the business program kicked off on September 10 with discussions on family values and patriotic education. More than 400 speakers from Russia and abroad are set to participate. This year’s theme is "Return to Culture — New Opportunities."

The forum has been held since 2012, with Vladimir Putin taking part on multiple occasions. The head of state has emphasized culture’s peacemaking role in uniting peoples across political and economic divides, promoting the core values of humanism, equality, and mutual respect.

