Apple unveils new Apple Watch smartwatch

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. US tech giant Apple has unveiled Apple Watch Series 11, which is the thinnest smartwatch in the history of the lineup. The announcement was made at Apple’s annual presentation.

Apple Watch Series 11 is made of 100% recycled aluminum or titanium, depending on the model. The new watch has a blood pressure sensor that warns about hypertension. Moreover, the smartwatch has a sleep rating that allows to evaluate the quality of sleep of the smartwatch owner. The price of Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $399.