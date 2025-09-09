Spokesman reveals how Putin celebrates his birthday

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin usually spends his birthday, which falls on October 7, with his family, and also communicates with other countries’ leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview recorded on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Of course, just like everyone else, he celebrates his birthday with his family and friends. However, you know, it’s often a ‘working’ birthday for him because he takes this opportunity to communicate with his colleagues, the heads of other countries," Peskov pointed out.

Many foreign leaders call Putin on October 7 to wish him a happy birthday; besides, he sometimes holds meetings with the leaders of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.