Serbian director Kusturica receives Moskino’s highest film award

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. At the culminating ceremony of Moscow International Film Week, Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica was presented with the prestigious Grand Master of World Cinema award by the Moscow film board Moskino, in coordination with the city’s Culture Department, its organizers told TASS.

"The award is designed to enhance Moskino’s international profile as a unifying and influential hub for filmmakers worldwide. It is presented to legendary directors, actors, screenwriters, and cinematographers whose work has had a lasting impact on world cinema. As part of the honor, Emir Kusturica also received an official invitation to consider shooting a film at the Moskino movie lot," the organizers said.

Kusturica spent the entire week in Moscow, where he took part in public discussions on cinema and delivered lectures.

Moscow International Film Week

Moscow International Film Week ran from August 23-27, drawing more than 700,000 visitors. Dozens of venues across the capital hosted screenings of Russian and international films, autograph sessions, film prop auctions, and other events.

TASS serves as the festival’s general media partner.