Russian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov added to Ukraine’s national security threat list

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Actor Yuri Kolokolnikov, known for his roles in Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet and the television series Game of Thrones, has been added to Ukraine’s national security threat list - the relevant document was published on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

"Amend the list of persons posing a threat to national security to include the individual: Kolokolnikov, Yuri Andreyevich," the ministry’s order states.

According to the document, Kolokolnikov was added to the list because he appeared in films financed by the Russian state budget.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture created its list in 2015. Since then, more than 200 cultural figures who publicly support Russia’s policies toward Ukraine have been included in it.