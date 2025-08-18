Participants of SPROUTS forum in Kazan can learn more about Russian, Chinese cultures

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. The cross-cultural zone, the sports zone, and the stage for artistic performances will be open to participants of the 3rd "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the event schedule, visitors can play traditional Eastern games, such as Go and Mahjong, in Kazan Expo’s Pavilion 2 sports area. Nearby, in the cross-cultural zone, forum participants can learn traditional Russian art techniques, such as Gzhel painting, and apply them to paper. They can also paint ceramic souvenirs with Russian ornamental motifs, paint Semenov matryoshka dolls and wooden spoons, play musical instruments, and practice lace-making.

At neighboring tables, visitors can learn watercolor painting (Ebru), portrait painting, calligraphy, mask painting, and Chinese language basics.

All practical classes are divided into several zones: “Fire,” “Wood,” “Water,” and “Metal.”

Next to the practical classes zone, circus artists and musicians perform musical and theatrical numbers on stage.

Those who wish to may also attend lectures on the cultural characteristics of Russia and China.

The "SPROUTS: Russia and China — Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 18-19. The business program includes about 100 events, 70 of which are business sessions. Participants will discuss topics related to the economy, industry, education, culture, finance, investment, transport corridor development, agriculture, and tourism. Around 10,000 people are expected to attend.

