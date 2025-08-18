FSB prevents second attempt at terrorist attack on Crimean Bridge since beginning of year

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to commit a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which is already the second one since the beginning of this year, Russia’s FSB Public Relations Center reported.

"In 2025, this is already the second attempt by Ukrainian special services to use cars loaded with a large amount of explosives for sabotage on the Crimean Bridge," the FSB noted.

On April 2 of this year, on the Belarusian-Polish section of the state border of the Union State (Brest customs), Belarusian security forces detained a minibus with more than 500 kg of synthetic explosives, which was also intended for a similar terrorist attack.

"During the further investigation, accomplices in the crime being prepared were detained, including the driver, who was also not aware of his mission and was supposed to become a "suicide bomber" when driving across the Crimean Bridge to the peninsula," the Center for Public Relations reported.